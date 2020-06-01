06/2020

The team FHECOR – Alberto Campo Baeza Architects has won the international competition of ideas for the project of a new bridge over the Piave river, located in Belluno, in the Veneto region (Italy). The jury has selected the proposal from FHECOR – Campo Baeza between the 25 applications sent by engineering and architecture companies all around Europe. The bridge is an asymmetric white concrete frame, with a main span of 105 m. The project includes the re-development of the two river shores, which will improve the environment of the bridge location noticeably.